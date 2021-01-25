765 Corp members go under isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that at least 765 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently at orientation camps have tested positive to COVID-19 across the country.

Following the development, the Federal Government has threatened to shut down any camp where the state government does not comply with all the COVID-19 protocols set to curtail the virus spread in Nigeria.

Announcing the development on Monday during daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated that the number was discovered from over 20, 000 people tested at the orientation camps.

Ihekweazu stated that 22,119 prospective corps members in the 2020 Batch B, stream II orientation course were tested for COVID-19, and 765 of the test results returned positive.

“Out of 22,119 @officialnyscng prospective corp members tested in orientation camps in the current stream, 765 have tested positive for #COVID19 using the new antigen-based rapid test kits (RDTs) in Nigeria,” Ihekweazu added.

Issuing a threat to coordinators of orientation camps across the country, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, said that all safety protocols must be adhered to.

“Any orientation camp that is not obeying the protocol will simply be closed as the NYSC cannot afford to risk the lives and health of corps members,” he added.

The minister further stated that corps members who might be affected if the camps are shut would be reposted to adjoining state.

The PTF had conducted the testing of Batch B corps members using RDTs and out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, 731 tested positive as compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A. Also, of the current stream of corps members, out of the over 22, 000 cases tested, 765 members were confirmed positive.