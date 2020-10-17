754 Brazilian COVID-19 patients die in 24 hours

Atleast 754 coronavirus patients have been confirmed dead over the last 24 hours in Brazil which has increased number of casualties recorded since the outbreak of the virus to 153,214 in the country.
Also, the country, within same period, recorded 30,914 confirmed new cases, bringing the total number of persons already infected by the virus to over 5 million.
Confirming the statistics, the country’s ministry of health through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that efforts have been intensified to address the pandemic spread in Brazil.
Reacting over the spike, the country’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, stated that the health ministry would be providing vaccination to the citizens and that it would not be made compulsory.
Bolsonaro added that two laws in the country stated that it was the job of the federal government to determine whether to carry out compulsory vaccination.
In order to ensure the country curtail COVID-19 spread, Brazil’s most populous state, Sao Paulo, has concluded plans to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for its residents in the state.
Sao Paulo Governor, Joao Doria, who announced the directives shortly after the spike in COVID-19, told reporters that immunization would start once the vaccine was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).
Doria explained that the state government would adopt necessary regulatory measures that would make the policy a successful and reduce coronavirus community transmission in the state.
According to her, in Sao Paulo it will be mandatory, except for those with a medical note and a certificate stating that they cannot take the vaccine.
Local media reported that the Sao Paulo government hopes to have the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine approved by the regulator in time to start vaccination of medical staff in December. The trials are expected to be completed this weekend, with the results ready on Monday.