754 Brazilian COVID-19 patients die in 24 hours

Atleast 754 coronavirus patients have been confirmed dead over the last 24 hours in Brazil which has increased number of casualties recorded since the outbreak of the virus to 153,214 in the country.

Also, the country, within same period, recorded 30,914 confirmed new cases, bringing the total number of persons already infected by the virus to over 5 million.

Confirming the statistics, the country’s ministry of health through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said that efforts have been intensified to address the pandemic spread in Brazil.

Reacting over the spike, the country’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, stated that the health ministry would be providing vaccination to the citizens and that it would not be made compulsory.

Bolsonaro added that two laws in the country stated that it was the job of the federal government to determine whether to carry out compulsory vaccination.

In order to ensure the country curtail COVID-19 spread, Brazil’s most populous state, Sao Paulo, has concluded plans to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for its residents in the state.