753-duplex Abuja estate’s owner identity unknown- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified its decision to withhold the identity of the owner of a recently recovered estate in Abuja, described as its largest single asset recovery to date.

The estate, located on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09 in the Lokogoma District, comprises 753 duplexes and apartments.

The EFCC faced public criticism for its decision, with figures like Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, accusing the agency of shielding influential figures.

In response, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale explained that the forfeiture was conducted under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which allows for civil proceedings targeting property (action-in-rem) rather than individuals (action-in-personam). This legal approach applies particularly to unclaimed assets.

Oyewale detailed that during investigations, a company initially linked to the property denied ownership after public notices were issued.

Following this, the EFCC sought and secured a court order for final forfeiture from Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The EFCC emphasized that revealing the names of individuals without direct evidence connecting them to the property’s title documents would be unprofessional.

Oyewale assured that the criminal investigation remains active and that the agency is committed to transparency and fighting corruption without favoritism.

The EFCC concluded by reaffirming its impartiality and dedication to holding all offenders accountable, pledging to contribute to a greater Nigeria.

According to the statement, “The allegation of a cover up of the identity of the promoters of the Estate stands logic on the head in the sense that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the Estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act which is a civil proceeding that allows for action-in-rem rather than action-in-personam.

“The former allows legal actions against a property and not an individual, especially in a situation of an unclaimed property. This Act allows you to take up a forfeiture proceeding against a chattel that is not a juristic person. This is exactly what the Commission did in respect of the Estate.

“The proceedings that yielded the final forfeiture of the Estate were products of actionable intelligence available to the Commission. The company flagged by our investigations denied ownership of the Estate following publications made in leading national newspapers.

“On the basis of this, the Commission approached the court for an order of final forfeiture which Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court granted on Monday, December 2, 2024.

“The expectation of the EFCC from citizen Sowore is a patriotic appreciation of its efforts in securing such a landmark forfeiture. It is shocking that the activist is not concerned about the systemic lassitude and unhelpful permissiveness that allowed such a monstrous corrupt act in the first instance. Nigerians should gear up more against lapses and loopholes in our system that continue to make the nation vulnerable to corrupt tendencies.

“The EFCC will continue to safeguard the financial space of the nation against manipulators and organised brigandage.

“It is important to note that the substantive criminal investigation on the matter still continues. It will be unprofessional of the EFCC to go to town by mentioning names of individuals whose identities were not directly linked to any title document of the properties. The EFCC is unwavering in its no-sacred-cow approach to every matter and together we will make Nigeria greater”.