72 health workers test COVID-19 positive in Enugu

Atleast 72 of the 202 confirmed coronavirus cases in Enugu State were health workers and have been placed under isolation to prevent further spread of the disease in the state.

Also, of the 202 cases recorded in Enugu, 154 cases were currently receiving treatment at the government’s facility as against the 43 recovered patients have been discharged from different isolation centers.

The Commissioner for Health in Enugu, Dr Obi Ikechukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Friday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the state, said that 13 of the healthcare workers contracted the virus in the line of duty within last last four days.

disclosed that the results of 28 more suspected cases of COVID-19, whose samples were collected earlier, came back positive.

Ikechukwu added that five people have died from complications related to COVID-19 and urged residents stay in their various homes when it was not absolutely necessary to go out.

The commissioner stressed that it was important for residents to wear face masks when in public places, as well as keep a safe distance from other people at all times.

He also asked residents to report to the relevant authorities if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms of the disease.