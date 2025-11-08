71yrs old Adamawa man kills wife over marital issues

A 71-year-old man, Peter Jeriel, has reportedly killed his 67-year-old wife, Miltha, during an argument over domestic and marital issues, an incident that has left residents of his community in deep shock.

The husband, consumed by rage during a heated quarrel, allegedly attacked his wife with objects found within the home, an action that led to her death.

As learnt by The Guild, the horrifying act stemmed from ongoing marital disagreements that spiralled out of control, with witnesses describing the altercation as intense and emotionally charged before it turned violent.

The incident occurred in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, where the suspect allegedly struck his of over a decade multiple times with a knife and an axe.

Spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect in a statement, noting that the tragedy happened after a misunderstanding at a local bar on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

“Following a distress call, our officers from Demsa Division swiftly responded and found the victim severely injured,” Nguroje said. “She was rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, passed away while receiving treatment.”

According to the police, the weapons used in the attack were recovered at the scene, and the suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, condemning the act, Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, described the killing as “a cruel and senseless act that must not go unpunished,” and ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yola to take over the case for a thorough investigation and prosecution.

Furthermore, the police assured the public of their commitment to ensuring justice for the victim, urging communities to report early signs of domestic violence before they escalate into tragedy.