711 Nigerians test COVID-19 within 24 hours

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than 711 Nigerians have tested positive to coronavirus infection across Nigeria within twenty-four hours, bringing the total infections in the country to 211,171.

The health body disclosed that the 711 new cases reported on Monday, indicates an increase from the 165 cases posted previously in the country.

Confirming the development on its website on Tuesday morning, the NCDC disclosed that it also also recorded two deaths, and that the country’s fatality toll from the virus now stood at 2,884.

According to the agency, Delta recorded 508, Plateau-41, Rivers-40, FCT-32, Enugu-24, Lagos-19, and Imo-16. Others are Cross River-nine, Ekiti-nine, Abia-four, Benue-three, Kano-three, while Bauchi, Bayelsa, and Ogun recorded one each.

The NCDC, however, noted that the report includes: 508 confirmed cases reported from Delta were backlogs for July 27 to Oct. 13.

It also said that 19 confirmed cases reported from Lagos state were for October 24 and October 25 respectively and that 41 confirmed cases were reported from Plateau for Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

The centre said that Nigeria currently has 5,613 active cases with 202,674 discharged and that over 3,298,966 million samples had been tested from the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operation centre (EOC), activated at Level II, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

