706 deceased policemen families receives N2.9bn benefits

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in a continued effort to enhance the welfare of its personnel and their families, has disbursed the sum of N2.99 billion in insurance benefits, to the next of kin of 706 officers, who lost their lives in active service.

This disbursement, which is part of the agency’s greater effort to clear backlogs of unpaid insurance, marks the ninth phase, in supporting the families of the late servicemen, who passed away between 2020-2024.

According to the agency, in attending to overdue insurance payments since 13 years ago, it has successfully disbursed benefits to 6,465 beneficiaries in eight phases, amounting to N17.8 billion, with the latest settlements bringing the total to N20.84 billion.

These insurance cheques were presented to the families of the fallen heroes by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun during the unveiling of the “Police Insurance Claim Management Portal”, at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony on Tuesday, Egbetokun emphasized the significance of this initiative in addressing the backlog of unsettled insurance claims dating from 2010 to 2023, which had caused financial hardship for many affected families.

The IGP also reiterated the continual strive of the Force’s management to provide support for the families of deceased officers and improve the welfare of serving and retired officers.

Throwing more light on the Insurance Claims Management Portal, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Olamuyiwa Adejobi, through a statement, explained that the initiative serves as a digital platform designed to streamline the insurance claims process.

Adejobi added that this portal eliminates delays, and ensures seamless access to benefits, improving the overall welfare and promoting transparency in the system.

” In line with this initiative, a specialized training programme has also been introduced for Insurance Desk Officers across 17 Zonal Commands and 37 State Commands to enhance efficiency in claims management and service delivery” he said.