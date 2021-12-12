7,000 Adamawa APC members jump ship to PDP ahead 2023 poll

Over 7000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other opposition parties have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Adamawa State, ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

The decampees were received and handed the symbol of the party by the State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in Jada local government area.

At the reception organised to receive the new members, Fintiri promised that his administration would continue to transform the state through infrastructure and human development.

The governor further promised residents that his administration would upgrade the Jada comprehensive school to science-based institutions.

Responding on behalf of other defectors, Malam Mahmud, Umar UJ and Musa Hammawa disclosed that they defected to the PDP due to the giant strides recorded by the Governor in just two years.

In their separate remarks, the PDP chairman Barrister AT Shehu, the senator representing Southern Adamawa Senator Binos Yaroe, commissioner youths and sports Babadoke Aloysius , Commissioner works and energy development, Adamu Atiku Abubakar and member house of Assembly jada/Mbulo, Hammatukur Yetisuri saluted the defectors for their decision to return to PDP.

The Governor was accompanied by the chief of staff Government house professor Maxwell Gidado among other top government officials

