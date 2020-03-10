70 percent of Coronavirus infected Chinese have recovered- WHO

By News Desk

Of the 80,000 persons infected with Coronavirus in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged, World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed.

According to WHO, among the countries with the most Coronavirus cases, China is bringing its epidemic under control.

WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, disclosed this statistics during a daily briefing.

Tedros stressed that the transmission of coronavirus can be slowed down and infections can be prevented through decisive and early actions.

“Countries that continue finding and testing cases and tracing their contacts not only protect their own people, they can also affect what happens in other countries and globally,” Tedros added.

He called on all countries to take a comprehensive blended strategy for controlling their epidemics and pushing this virus back.