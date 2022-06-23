70 Lagos deceased civil servants’ relatives receive N179M death benefits

No fewer than 70 Lagos deceased civil servants relatives have received N179 million naira death benefits from the Lagos State government.

The deceased civil servants were said to have comprised staff of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The payment was said to have been as a way to reiterate the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the regular payment of Staff Salaries, including payment of Premium Benefits to the beneficiaries of its staff who died in the course of their service.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Kikelomo Sanyaolu commended the State Government for its unflinching commitment in ensuring the prompt payment of Premium Benefits to the beneficiaries of its staff who died in the course of their service.

Sanyolu, through a statement released by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Local Government & Community Affairs, Adebayo Kehinde, on Thursday, in Lagos, said that the present administration has made the presentation of insurance a bi-annual programme, noting that this payment is the first tranche for year 2022.

She further admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the premium benefits given to them by the State Government, whilst encouraging families of the deceased with young dependants to invest in the children’s education and future rather than frivolities.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Wahab King who was represented by, Director of Pensions, Adenike Odusanya also commended the State Government for the approval of the payment of premium benefits to the beneficiaries of the deceased members of staff.

According to him “The benefits that you are getting today are the rewards of the deceased. So, I advise you to make judicious use of this payment approved by the State Government for the dependants”.

