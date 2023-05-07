68 medical experts, others escape death during Max Air accident in Abuja

Dozens of passengers including 68 medical experts escaped death on Sunday when Max Air aircraft crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The 68 medical experts were said to be returning from Jalingo, Taraba State capital where they had gone to attend Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) annual delegate conference.

After picking the medical experts, the plane was said to have had a stop over in Yola, Adamawa state capital, where other passengers came onboard for the trip to Abuja.

The incidents was said to have caused panic among passengers that were at the airport waiting to board flights to their destinations.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) at the airport were swiftly mobilised to put out the fire.

After the fire was put out, the emergency officials rescued the passengers right at the runway while the runway has been temporarily shut until the evacuation of the aircraft.

An official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) told the waiting passengers that the airport runway would be reopened after the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and other agencies had completed their investigation.

It was learned that the tire debris and other particles would have to be thoroughly cleaned from the runway before it will become operational.

A former President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, who gave an account of the incident, said the tyre burst occurred after takeoff at Yola Airport.

Ogirima said, “We thank God. We are still on the runway and pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into prayer session. I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.”

