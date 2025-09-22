68 Kano inmates excel in 2025 NECO exams

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, has disclosed that a total of 68 inmates under its watch have successfully passed the 2025 National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

According to the command, the feat was achieved under the Centre for Inmates’ Continuity Education, with full sponsorship by the Kano State Government.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Musbahu Lawan, in a statement issued on Monday, explained that the programme reflects the Correctional Service Act of 2019, which prioritises rehabilitation through education and vocational training.

“This remarkable performance is also in line with the directive of the Controller General of Corrections, CGC Sylvester Indidi-Nwakuche, who has urged all custodial centres nationwide to actively enrol inmates in academic and vocational programmes,” Lawan said.

He added that the success aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to uplift the lives of Nigerians, including those serving sentences.

The spokesperson further revealed that many of the beneficiaries expressed excitement over the results, describing the success as a turning point in their personal journeys.

Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Ado Inuwa, also expressed pride in the inmates’ achievements, stressing that education remains a key driver of true reform.

Similarly, the Chairperson of the Prerogative of Mercy, Namadi Bebeje, congratulated the inmates and commended Governor Abba Yusuf for his compassion and continued support for their welfare.

She noted that empowering inmates through education allows them to re-enter society as positive role models.

“This commitment from the state government shows that education can truly transform lives, even for those who once strayed from the right path,” Bebeje said.