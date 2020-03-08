6500 Lagos vehicles operators abandon fuel for gas- LASEPA

By News Desk

Lagos State Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA) has disclosed that 6,500 vehicle owners have abandoned fuel engines and embraced gas to power their vehicles in the state.

LASEPA added that they embraced the initiative after it embarked on campaign to sensitize residents on activities that further compound global warming in the country.

General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, disclosed the statistics in Alausa secretariat, Ikeja when Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Adigun Fagbohun led Director of Center for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (CESSD), Prof. Adeola Animashaun and members of the centre to pay a courtesy visit.

The General Manager hinted that the move further achieve success after it entered into partnership with Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in the state.

Through the partnership, she noted that the agency was able to encourage and persuade some industries to switch from normal diesel engines to gas energy in order to protect the environment from further degradation.

Fasawe further disclosed that the partnership yielded positive result towards the reduction of carbon emission with 6,500 vehicles were presently running on gas in the state, saying, plans have been intensified to increase the number to protect the environment.

“We have also been championing the reduction of plastic waste. To achieve success, we have banned single-use plastic bags in our premises, with plans of extending it to other sectors. This move has reduced the solid waste our agency generates and indirectly saves cost,” Fasawe added.