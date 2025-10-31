650 Kano NNPP members defect to APC ahead 2027

As the countdown to the 2027 elections begins, a political tsunami has hit Kano State, with 650 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) abandoning the platform to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection, seen as a major gain for the APC in Kano, reflects a growing realignment of political forces in the state as the election season gradually approaches.

The defectors attributed their decision to leave the NNPP to their confidence in the leadership style and reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to them, the president’s performance within a short period has renewed public faith in the ruling party’s direction.

The new members, said to have joined the APC in solidarity with local leaders across Fagge and Ungoggo councils, pledged their allegiance during a welcome ceremony held in Gobirawa Ward of Dala Local Government Area yesterday.

They were received by the Managing Director of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Rabiu Bichi, who described the move as “a sign that the people are beginning to see the fruits of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Bichi commended the defectors for their decision, noting that the APC remains committed to fairness, inclusiveness, and sustainable development.

“This administration is working tirelessly to ensure that every Nigerian benefits from its policies, whether in education, agriculture, or youth empowerment,” he said.

He highlighted President Tinubu’s initiatives such as the students’ loan scheme, the agricultural support drive, and empowerment programmes for women and young people.

Bichi also revealed that his agency was partnering with the Bank of Agriculture to provide soft loans to farmers, saying the goal was to strengthen food security and boost local production.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ahmad Gobirawa said their move was inspired by the “visible transformation” under the current administration.

“We have seen real changes in policies and opportunities for the common man. That is why we believe the APC is the right platform to support,” he said.

Party leaders and community figures who attended the event described the defection as a “watershed moment” in Kano politics.

They noted that the mass movement of NNPP members into the APC would further consolidate the party’s grassroots strength ahead of the 2027 elections.