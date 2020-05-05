65 Almajiris, two policemen test COVID-19 positive in Kaduna

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that 65 of the 72 coronavirus cases currently being managed in the state were Almajiris that returned from Kano state.

It added that the seven other positive patients currently being managed at the state isolation centers include two police officer that were deployed to the state by Nigerian Police for enforcement of law and order.

The State Standing Committee on coronavirus, who disclosed the statistics in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, yesterday on the committee’s effort to reduce the virus spread, hinted that the total cases recorded in the state stands at 81.

“Kaduna State is treating 72 Covid-19 patients. Almajirai recently returned from Kano constitute 65 of these cases. The seven other cases on admission are persons with travel history outside Kaduna State or their contact. “Since the index case was reported on 28 March 2020, the state has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received. Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in the state but the active cases are now 72.

“We are aware of documented instances of police and paramilitary personnel that have been involved in illegal interstate travel. This is unfortunate. Two policemen are among the 72 persons the state is treating for Covid-19. This should serve to remind everyone that nobody is immune from the virus”.

The Standing Committee, however, urged citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state. Such persons are violating the state’s Quarantine Orders as well as the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel by the Federal Government.

“Beyond illegal conduct, such persons are risking the health and lives of Kaduna State residents by recklessly spreading the virus across state lines.

“Therefore, residents of Kaduna State are encouraged to be uncompromising in exposing and reporting these potential spreaders of disease. They should not be allowed to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna State are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them.

“Citizens who suspect that they have been exposed to Covid-19 should act responsibly, avoid infecting others, contact health officials and isolate themselves until the authorities come to see them. Such persons are urged to readily volunteer all relevant information on their health, travel history and contacts”.