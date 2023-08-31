644 Lagos ex-staff receive over N2bn retirement benefits

No fewer than 644 new retirees from Lagos State Government civil service have received over N2 billion as pension benefits through the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC).

The 644 retirees were the 101st batch of former public servants who retired statutorily after either attaining the stipulated age or number of years permitted for any staff under the civil service law.

They received their retirement benefits during a brief ceremony held yesterday at the LASPEC Hall, NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Addressing the retirees, the Permanent Secretary Office of Establishment and Training, Olawale Musa, expressed his gratitude to the Governor for making it possible for the retirees to get their pension.

He said: “I can tell you emphatically that no Governor has done well for the retirees like he has done and it’s not because I’m the Permanent Secretary or I’ve been paid to do this, it’s a fact. And by the way it’s going based on my discussion with the DG, by next year we will not be owing pension again. Governor is trying to create a situation where you retire you get your pension.”

Olawale, meanwhile, advised the retirees to spend their money wisely, adding, You have heard a lot of advice and I’ll keep saying it anywhere I go and when I speak in this type of forum. I think I’m in a position to advice you that as you’re retiring whatever benefits you have are for you and your family, not for anybody else. And you must be very prudent. Before you do any investment, think very well. Do your research very well”.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG), LASPEC, Babalola Obilana, while educating the retirees on life after active service, disclosed to the retirees that their certificate is much more than just a reward.

He said: “These Retirement Bond Certificates symbolize more than just financial rewards; they represent the trust and confidence we have in our retirees. They are a testament to the lasting impact you have made. Your dedication has been the bedrock of the “Goal of a Greater Lagos”, and your hard work has set a high standard for those who will carry the State forward.”

While expressing gratitude to the retirees, Obilana explained that their dedication has made Lagos the excellent state that it is.

“This Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation Ceremony is not just a formality; it is a moment to reflect upon the remarkable contributions you all have made. Your unwavering dedication has helped shape Lagos State into the “Centre of Excellence” it is today”

“I applaud the 101st Batch of Retirees for their exceptional contributions, their unwavering dedication and their boundless enthusiasm. May your retirement be filled with joy, fulfillment and new experiences”, he noted.

