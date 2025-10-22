63 passengers die in Ugandan auto crash

An autocrash in Uganda has caused the death of no fewer than 63 persons and injuring several others after they boarded a bus en-route to the country’s capital.

The police held that a driver involved in the incident collided with an oncoming bus, also causing a chain reaction which led to at least four other drivers of other vehicles losing control and overturning several times which led to more casualties at the scene.

The security agency added that the injured victims were taken to a nearby state hospital for urgent medical intervention while the remains of the dead persons were taken off the scene to contact their families.

”The incident occured on Kampala-Gulu highway just after midnight when two buses met head-on during an overtaking manoeuvre,” the police, on its X handle disclosed in a statement on the incident which happened on Wednesday.

”One of the drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid collision, but instead caused a chain reaction which led to at least four other vehicles losing control and overturning several times,” the statement read in extract.

The government urged all motorists to imbibe safety measures while driving and disclosed that further details on the fatal incident will be announced.