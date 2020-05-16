608 covid-19 patient left our isolation facilities after recovery- Sanwo-Olu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that no feweer than 608 coronavirus patients have been allowed to leave the state isolation centers after recovering from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu added that another covid-19 patient was also delivered of a baby boy by health workers at one of the isolation centre in the state.

The governor, who disclosed these in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the development indicated that to end the virus in Lagos, all stakeholders must adhere to their roles.

He stated that of the 608 patients, 67 were discharged on Saturday after recovery from the virus at different isolation centers in the state.

Details later