600 inmates escape from Sri Lanka prison

No fewer than 600 inmates has reportedly escaped a rehabilitation centre in Polonnaruwa, Central Sri Lanka, following a clash between two groups of detainees.

Two group of detainees were said to have clashed into a fight over yet to be identified reasons which led to the escape.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the country’s Police spokesman, Nihan Thalduwa, said that the military and additional police personnel had been deployed to the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, to bring the situation under control.

According to the spokesman, a manhunt has been launched for the escaped inmates.

Thalduwa, disclosed however, that the remaining 400 detainees at the centre were blocking the army and police from entering the premises.

He said that the area around the rehabilitation centre, which holds around 1,000 detainees, had been cordoned off, and security had been tightened in the neighbouring areas.

