Report on Interest
under logo

NDLEA Boss advises drug dealers to turn new leaf, change…

Esther Kalu

JUST IN: Court reinstates Secondus as PDP chairman

The Guild

100 school children test COVID-19 positive in Zimbabwe

The Guild
Metro

600 inmates escape from Sri Lanka prison

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

No fewer than 600 inmates has reportedly escaped a rehabilitation centre in Polonnaruwa, Central Sri Lanka, following a clash between two groups of detainees.

Two group of detainees were said to have clashed into a fight over yet to be identified reasons which led to the escape.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the country’s Police spokesman, Nihan Thalduwa, said that the military and additional police personnel had been deployed to the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, to bring the situation under control.

According to the spokesman, a manhunt has been launched for the escaped inmates.

Thalduwa, disclosed however, that the remaining 400 detainees at the centre were blocking the army and police from entering the premises.

He said that the area around the rehabilitation centre, which holds around 1,000 detainees, had been cordoned off, and security had been tightened in the neighbouring areas.

Esther Kalu 839 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a metro journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: