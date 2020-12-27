60 traffic violators to appear before Lagos court over various offenses

Atleast 60 commercial drivers and vehicle owners arrested for contravening traffic law during Christmas celebration are set for arraignment before the Lagos State Mobile Court by the state Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences, popularly known as Lagos Task Force.

The 60 motorists were reported to have been arrested by the law enforcement agency across Lagos for driving against traffic (one-way), on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) dedicated lane and causing road obstructions at different locations across the state.

As gathered, the 60 motorists have committed offences punishable under Part (III) item 27 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 and the magistrate, when arraigned, could order the immediate forfeiture of the impounded vehicles.

Confirming the planned arraignment, Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye, stated that the taskforce was mandated by law to ensure sanity across the state especially on the road.

Jejeloye, who personally led the enforcement team during the exercise, described actions of the 60 motorists at different parts of the State for various traffic offences as worrisome.

Raising concerns over road obstruction caused by the offenders, the chairman, through a statement signed by Head, Public Affairs Unit for the agency, Adebayo Taofiq, and made available to The Guild on Sunday, stressed that no road user should prevent others from having access to the highways across the state.

“Honestly, it is painful that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns and serious warnings by the government, motorists including private car owners could still be driving against traffic with total disregard, without fear of crushing innocent passersby or causing collusion with on-coming vehicles”

“The Agency will keep enhancing the enforcement of the Law which has been checking the excesses of motorists who drive with impunity on our roads”, he added

Jejeloye, meanwhile, has urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and obey the various traffic signs conspicuously displayed on all roads across the city by the Government.

The Chairman, however, commended the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the donation of additional operational vehicles for the exercise tagged ‘Anti One-Way’, to further boost traffic enforcement operations by the Agency.

Jejeloye confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the enforcement operations on motorists driving against traffic, on BRT corridors and road obstructions be intensified in every part of the State.