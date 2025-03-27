60 Sokoto inmates regain freedom after Wamako’s intervention

The lawmaker representing Sokoto-North senatorial district, Aliyu Wamakko, has facilitated the release of 60 inmates from correctional facilities across the state after paying off their fines.

The beneficiaries, who had been convicted for minor offences including theft and physical altercations, were also provided with N10,000 each to assist with transportation back to their respective homes.

During the event, the Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasiru Binji, praised the initiative, calling it a commendable effort.

“This is the kind of intervention we need, especially given the overcrowding in our correctional centres,” Binji remarked.

Represented by Barrister Umar Aliyu, he further highlighted the urgency of such interventions, particularly in light of a recent meningitis outbreak in parts of the state.

“This support is timely, considering the current health challenges and the congestion in our prisons. We encourage other affluent individuals to take similar steps,” he added.

Chairperson of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Sokoto Chapter, Barrister Rashidat Muhammad, also applauded the move, describing it as a long-awaited achievement in the push for alternative sentencing.

“This aligns with our advocacy for non-custodial sentencing for minor offences, ensuring that those unable to pay fines are not left to languish in prison,” she stated.

She further noted that the gesture was particularly meaningful as it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, allowing the freed individuals to reunite with their families in time for the Sallah festivities.

“The fact that this happened during Ramadan makes it even more special. These individuals will now spend Sallah at home with their loved ones, which is truly heartwarming,” she added.