60 percent of Nigerian men are Gay- Tonto Dikeh

By News Desk

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has challenged stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) globally to sue her after claiming that 60 percent of men are gay.

The controversial actress, who claimed to return after one month on social media, argued on Monday that these men, in order to deceive the society engage in marriage that they never case for.

While noting that these men enter into relationships with opposite sex to avoid Federal Government punishment, she stressed that they never stop meeting their gay partners.

“For those of you that still claim or say God forbid, I hope you know that 60 percent of men you and we married today sleep with men. Or are you still casting and binding for change,” Dikeh said.

Apparently not afraid of the backlash that could trail her outburst, the actress urged any LGBT to drag her to court on her statement, saying, my house address has not change.