60 people die during bomb blast in Ukraine school

No fewer than 60 people have been confirmed dead and properties destroyed after a bomb exploded at a school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

Aside from the victims, 30 other occupants were however evacuated from the rubble with seven brought out of the rubble’s with varying degrees of injuries.

As gathered, the bomb was dropped by the Russian forces in a school in Bilohorivka, causing a fire outbreak at the premises, where about 90 people were using for shelter. And after four hours of furious burning, the inferno was extinguished by fire fighters.

Confirming the bomb explosion, the Governor of Luhansk Oblast in Ukraine, Serhiy Gaidai, said on his telegram page that Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school in Bilohorivka where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.

“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found.”

“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

Ukraine and its Western allies has however accused Russian forces of targeting civilians in the war, which Moscow denies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

