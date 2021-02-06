60% Nigeria public school teachers lack ICT skills

Following a study carried out across public schools in Nigeria on Information, Communication, and Technology usage, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has disclosed that over 60 percent of teachers in the learning institutions have digital skill deficiency.

UBEC added that the digital literacy deficiency was discovered during the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to flatten the country’s coronavirus curve and that this was a major reason many could not participate effectively during the e-learning classes.

The statistics were disclosed by the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, yesterday, during commissioning ceremony of basic education projects at the Federal University Dutse, in Jigawa State.

Bobboyi added that to correct the challenges, the commission was already building seven zonal and state model schools across the country to further boost competence in digital learning

According to the Executive Secretary, the digital resources center is also being constructed in Abuja to coordinate digital learning in the basic education sub-sector and when completed will put the sub-sector on the digital map of the world

He, however, commended the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutse for all achievements recorded under his tenure in the last five years.