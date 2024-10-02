60 die during boat mishap in Niger

No fewer than 60 people have been pronounced dead and dozens of others missing after a boat capsized in Gabjibo community, Mokwa Local Government Area of the Niger State.

The deceased were among the over 300 people that boarded the ill-fated boats heading to Gabjibo community.

The Council Chairman, Abdullahi Muregi, confirmed the number of casualties through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) disclosed that over 150 persons have been rescued from the lagoon.

The Director-General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, said the feat was achieved as a result of the prompt response from community volunteers.

He added that the cause of the mishap is yet to be determined, adding that it is intensifying search and rescue operations.

“The boat mishap occurred last night Oct. 1, around 8:30 pm on the River Niger upstream Jebba dam.

“The boat was carrying approximately 300 passengers, mostly women and children, and was travelling from the Mundi community for Maulid celebrations at Gbajibo.

‘The agency in collaboration with the state Ministry of Transport, Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and community volunteers, are directing and monitoring search and rescue operations,” he said.

“The agency will provide accurate and timely updates on the situation,” Arah assured.