5yrs old Lagos girl’s abductors request N500,000 ransom

A five-year-old girl identified as Abdulrahmah Memunah has been reported kidnapped by a unidentified men while returning from school in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

Memunah was said to have been taken into her abductors’ den while returning from an Islamic school, which she attended with her sister.

As gathered, the five-year-old was abducted by unidentified individuals who lured Memunah and her sibling into a supermarket under the pretense of buying them snacks.

The kidnappers, as learnt, disappeared with Memunah, leaving her sister stranded, confused, and alone inside the supermarket as they made their escape.

According to the victim’s father, Abdulraham Alimi, who confirmed the incident to the police, the development, which occurred two months ago, has brought untold stress to the family and their neighbours.

Alimi added that Memunah’s kidnappers have since contacted him using unknown numbers, demanding ₦500,000 as ransom before releasing his daughter.

“It was almost a month after my daughter was abducted that they called us. They hid their phone numbers and asked us to pay ₦500,000 before they would release my daughter. They hung up and have not called back since then. I believe my daughter is still alive,” the frustrated father stated.

“We told the police about this development. They said we should ask the kidnappers to contact us via WhatsApp. We don’t know what the police are doing about it. On Friday, it will be exactly two months since my daughter was abducted.

“We need help. We are pleading with anyone who may recognize the suspects to come forward. Our daughter is only five years old, and we desperately need any assistance to bring her home,” Alimi added.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that an investigation has commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

The enforcement agency added that the case has been transferred to its Criminal Investigation Department to unravel the situation behind Memunah’s sudden disappearance.