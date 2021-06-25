594 deceased civil servants’ relatives receive N2bn death benefits

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than 594 deceased civil servants’ relatives have received N2bn death benefits accrued to their breadwinners, and that more families would still get the share meant for their member who served the government meritoriously.

It added that N2 billion had been paid to 594 beneficiaries, following the release of N2.5 billion to pay back log of death benefits to the next of kin of deceased officers by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, assured that her office was also working assiduously to ensure that families of civil servants who died on active service got death benefits accrued to their loved ones through the Group Life Assurance.

Speaking journalists in Abuja at news conference to commemorate the 2021 Civil Service Week, Yemi-Esan noted that other beneficiaries would be paid after her office receives requisite banks’ attestation.

“The group life assurance is where we insure officers and people working in the service, in case they die in active service, their next of kin are able to get payment of their salaries and other benefits.

“The office of the HOCSF does not hold unto any money, it is the responsible of the institution where the officer had work, to write the office of the HOCSF to take up action with the insurance company for payments,” she said.

Furthermore, she reassured that the Federal Government was committed to harmonising salaries of workers in the public sector following earlier mandate the apex government gave the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages to review and realign the earnings of workers in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to her, government has set up a sub committee to reconsider the importance of carrying out the process as the aim was to check disparity in salaries and wages, as well as reduce cost of governance.

“We have had two meetings since then and we’ve been given just a month to submit the report to the larger committee, so once the work is done, though it is a great task, I can tell you that the committee will do the needful. So, the work is still ongoing and you will get the report as we conclude.

She, however, highlighted some of the achievements of office of the HOCSF under Buhari administration to include the development and approval of policy on virtual engagements, approved by the Federal Executive Council. Others were promoting new values, education, innovation and productivity in the public service among other achievements.

