59 Abuja, Ibadan young men remain in EFCC’s custody over frauds

No fewer than 59 Abuja and Ibadan suspected to be internet fraudsters have been detained in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody for their alleged involvement in online frauds.

As gathered, 50 suspects were said to have been arrested by the EFCC personnel Ibadan Zonal Office on Friday, June 4, 2021, while nine suspects were also apprehended by the personnel of the anti-graft agency attached to the commission’s Abuja Zonal Office.

The 50 suspects apprehended in Ibadan include Badmus Abeeb, Ibrahim Ahmed, Adeyemo Babatunde, Abdulrashid Ajagbe, Olajide Peter, Hassan Atanda, Yusuf Salaudeen, Bello Bamidele, Adewale Damilola, Kolawole Olawale, Nicholas Ferdinand, Keshiro Olanrewaju, Falana Dapo, Abogunrin Emmanuel, Bosun Tunde, Shelter Chibundo, and Banjoko Idris.

Other suspects arrested were Adebayo Akorede, Awoyinka Ayodeji, Afonja Olarenwaju, Akingbade Taofeek, Ezekiel Adekunle, Ganiyu Sodiq, Abioye Abiodun, Ogunbayo Daniel, John Timileyin, Ominiyi Daniel, Adeniyi Sodiq, Joseph James, Adeyemi Oluwaseun, Adeleke Rasheed, Saliu Rasheed, Itoro Ime, and Oseni Nasirudeen.

The agency also listed the suspects arrested in Abuja to include Teddy Agbam, Abdullahi Abdulsamad, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed, Ehije Julious, John Stephen, Okorie Udo, Abrebor Promise, Abdulazeez Amin, and Habib Abdulateef.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement disclosed on Tuesday, said that the Ibadan suspects were picked up at Alaro Sango, Agbaje Ijokoro, and Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, while the Abuja suspects were arrested at Gwagwalada New Layout area of Abuja, FCT.

The spokesman that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged computer-related fraud perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

Uwajaren listed the item recovered from the cybercrime suspects in Abuja to include laptops and mobile phones. “They were also found with substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other drugs.” He said, “Some items used in perpetrating the crime were recovered from suspects in Ibadan.”

He noted that 34 of the suspects have been indicted in the ongoing investigations, adding that that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

