588 displace, 340 buildings destroyed during Lagos gas explosion

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

After concluding its enumeration at the scene of Lagos gas explosion, the State Government has disclosed that 588 people were displaced and 340 buildings destroyed during the explosion that claimed over 20 lives and injured several others.

The statistics were released after individuals and corporate organizations donated several millions of Naira into the N2 billion relief funds created by the State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after the explosion barely 10 days ago.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed the statistics on Thursday in a statement made available to the Guild, added that a four-day fumigation exercise has commenced at the scene to prevent a possible outbreak of cholera within the axis.

“A total of 340 buildings have been identified as having been affected by the impact and will be subjected to a series of tests which will be carried out by a joint public and private team led by the Materials Testing Agency covering Foundation and Solid material testing; those that fail the tests will be leveled to ground zero”.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that a Structural Stability test would be conducted on the identified buildings as well as those within a 500-meter radius from the epicenter of the explosion.

According to him, after thorough enumeration, a total number of displaced people from their homes stood at 588 and 102 of them are in the relief camp in Igando, Alimosho Local Government.

“Scavengers are advised to keep away and residents who have prematurely commenced repair and reconstruction are directed to stop work and wait for the results of the testing.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and to be law-abiding. Our help desk has been moved to the Igando relief camp and remains manned by our personnel”.