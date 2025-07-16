57 chairmen-elect, 428 others receive return certificate from LASIEC

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has presented certificate of return to the 57 chairmen-elect and 376 councillor-elects after completion of the council election in the state.

The elected officials, who took turn to receive their certificate, appealed to LASIEC to upgrade their logistics to hasten voting process during elections across the state.

Among the Chairmen-elect who received their certificates of return were: Akinpelu Johnson, Alimosho Local Government; Jimoh Saliu, popularly called ‘Alfa’, Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area; Akeem ‘Dauda, Ikeja Local Government; Usman Akanbi Hamzat, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government; and Oluseye Jakande, Odi-olowo-Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area.

Presenting the certificates to return to the elected candidates on Wednesday, Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), said that the process that produced the elected public officers was credible, free and fair across the state.

Okikiolu-Ighile added that the handling over ceremony marked the end of the election exercise conducted by the commission.

She noted that the ceremony is hallmark of democratic culture, culminating in the actualisation of resilient months of strategic planning, civil participation and institutional efforts.

“As winners in the election will be collecting their certificates of return shortly, I congratulate all the candidates who participated in the exercise and their supporters on this context.

“This ceremony is a remarkable milestone that signifies the end of one electoral process and the beginning of another as the tenure of office of the incumbent chairman, vice-chairman and councillors ends on the 26th day of July 2025.

“With these certificates, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, officially affirms the mandate wholeheartedly given to you in trust by the people from various communities”, the chairman added.

Responding after receiving the certificate, the chairman-elect for Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Sesan Olowa, commended the electoral commission for conducting a hitch-free voting exercise across the over 13,000 polling units across the state.