55-year-old woman dies during testimony in Lagos church

A 55-year-old woman identified as Ifeoma has been pronounced dead by medical experts in Lagos after slumping during a church testimony session in the state.

As gathered, the tragic incident that attracted concerns from residents and worshippers occurred at a church in Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of the state.

The Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin added that the deceased slumped at about 8: 48 am on Sunday while giving testimony but during the process suddenly slumped.

The police spokesperson said that the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was referred to the General Hospital in Isolo where she was pronounced dead by medical experts at the facility.

Hundeyin said that the zonal accountant of the church reported the incident.

He said, “The accountant reported that during testimony hour in the church, while the service was on, Ifeoma came out singing songs to give her testimony when she suddenly slumped. She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital but was referred to a hospital in Isolo where she was confirmed dead.’’

The police spokesperson added that based on the report, detectives were detailed to visit the hospital with the complainant.

He also said that when the detectives got there, they were told that the husband and family of the deceased had taken the body to her town in Anambra State for burial.