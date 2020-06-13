Report on Interest
under logo

Two Nigerians detained in Bosnia camp reunite with families

The Guild

Security votes: SERAP sues Buhari, NASS over undisclosed…

The Guild

Obaseki maintains optimism on re-election amid party tussle

The Guild
NewsWorld

55 Ivory Coast nationals die in Tunisia boat mishap

By News Desk

By The Guild

No fewer than 55 Ivory Coast nationals have been confirmed dead when a boat conveying them on the coast of Sfax in Tunisia capsized minutes after leaving the jetty.

Although, the number of passengers on board of the boat was yet to be ascertained but the number of victims body recovered by emergency officials showed that the 55 deceased were alleged irregular migrants, including 28 women, 25 men, and two children.

It was gathered that the Tunisian captain that piloted the boat also died after the boat capsized.

The death toll was confirmed by Tunisia regional director of the civil defense, Murad al-Mashri, who disclosed that the boat left Kerkenne island June 6 and sank.

He said the nationalities of the deceased have not yet been identified but were likely from the Ivory Coast.

Countries such as Tunisia and Libya, located in northern Africa, are considered the “exit-point” for irregular migrants seeking to enter Europe through illegal means.

The Guild 1237 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.