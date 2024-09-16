54-year-old man commits suicide in Lagos

A 54-year-old man, simply identified as Benjamin, has committed suicide in the Agege Local Government Area of the Lagos State.

The deceased, who was said to have hanged himself inside his apartment, was discovered by his elder brother.

Confirming the development, the Lagos police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Ikeja axis of the state.

Hundeyin said that Benjamin’s body was discovered dangling inside his room yesterday.

According to him, the elder brother of the deceased reported the incident at the Elere Police Station that his brother allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to death in the store of their house.

“Officers of the division immediately visited the scene, and the deceased was lowered and taken to the Orile-Agege General Hospital, where he was certified dead.

“No mark of violence was found on the body of the deceased,” Mr Hundeyin said.

The command’s spokesman said that the body had been removed from Orile-Agee Hospital and deposited at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

According to the police image maker, detectives are investigating the incident.