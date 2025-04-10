53yrs old man kills brother over property in Kaduna

The residents of Rimintsiwa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, have been thrown into mourning after a 53-years-old Abubakar Aminu allegedly killed his brother over a disputed land.

Aminu allegedly killed his 50-year-old brother, Sani Yusuf, following a heated argument that escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in his death.

As gathered, Yusuf, who had sustained varying degrees of injuries after being brutalized by his brother, gave up the ghost at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Shika.

According to source, medical personnel in the facility was unable to revive him following the fatal injuries he sustained during the confrontation with Aminu leading to his tragic death.

He was later laid to rest in accordance with local customs and traditions, with family members, friends, and community leaders gathering to pay their respects and bid a final farewell.

The suspect, meanwhile, was reported to have fled the scene to avoid being apprehended by the law enforcement agency after the fight but has been declared wanted by the police.

Police authorities have since launched a manhunt and classified the case as culpable homicide, with investigations ongoing to uncover the story behind the property that led to the altercation among the brothers.