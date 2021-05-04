52yrs-old man defiles neighbor’s daughter in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, Kayode Adeniyi for allegedly defiling his neighbor’s 10-year-old daughter (name withheld) in the Ijoko area of the State.

As stated, the victim aunty who was said to have reported the incident to the detectives alleged that the suspect took advantage of the girl being in his room to forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

It was gathered that the suspect while defiling the teenage girl, threatened to kill her with a knife if she made any noise.

As learnt, Adeniyi, who was said to have been arrested in Abere Ifa Street, Ijoko, by detectives attached to the Agbado division after defiling the victim, was also defiling his three biological daughters.

After a thorough engagement of the report, the law enforcement agency accompanied the victim’s family to the scene where the incident occurred, arrested the suspect, and detained him for allegedly engaging in the act that was classified as a criminal offense in the state.

The suspect, when interrogated by the men of the operatives, confessed to having carnal knowledge of the victim forcefully while admitting that he threatened the victim with a knife in order to satisfy his sexual urge.

Speaking on the suspect detention, the Ogun command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the Family Support Unit of Sango Area Command to take over the case for a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The victim’s aunty reported that, while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and had sexual intercourse with her,” the PPRO disclosed.

According to him, the commissioner has also directed that the victim be taken to the General Hospital for proper medical treatment and to obtain further evidence against the suspect.

He added, “Further investigation into the past activities of the suspect revealed that he has been sexually abusing his three under-aged biological daughters before now which he also did not deny. The victim has been taken to General Hospital for medical examination and treatment.”

