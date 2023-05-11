52,436 inmates awaiting trial across prisons- FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that no fewer than 52,436 inmates were currently awaiting trials at different correctional centres nationwide.

It added that 23,071 were convicted persons while 3,322 are currently condemned inmates on death row.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated this during the two-day High Conference on Decongestion and Corrections Management in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Belgore also maintained that there has been a steady rise in the population of the custodial centres with at least 80% of the inmates awaiting trial.

According to him, there are 244 custodial centres nationwide, with a 75,507-inmate population, thereby leading to 82 of them being overcrowded.

The permanent Secretary also put the figure of the total number of male inmates as 73,821, adding that 1,686 are female inmates.

On the feeding of the inmates, the Permanent Secretary noted that the current administration will spend N22.4 billion feeding inmates in correctional centres nationwide.

According to him, the fund is budgeted for in the 2023 Appropriation Act.

