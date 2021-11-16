500 students benefit from UNIBEN amnesty

The University of Benin Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, has said that no fewer than 500 students who have overstayed in the university over issues bordering on academic and non-academic have been granted amnesty by the school’s senate to enable them graduate from the institution.

She also said that 125 students bagged First Class degrees and 2,794 bagged Second Class Upper degrees in the 2018/2019 academic session while 157 bagged First Class and 2,631 bagged Second Class Upper in the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor said this at a briefing in Benin as part of activities to mark the 46th and 47th convocation of the university. The event, according to the vice-chancellor would also be used to mark the university’s 51st Founders’ Day and golden jubilee ceremonies.

She said: “The cases of more than 500 students who have overstayed in the university were looked into by the Senate and granted ‘amnesty’ to graduate from the system.

“The figure available put our teaching staff at 1,779, while the number of non-teaching staff was approximately 6,063. With the continuing embargo on employment, we then began the process of sourcing, from among non-teaching staff, qualified members of staff who were subsequently redeployed to the teaching cadre.”

The VC added that the university would be conferring Honorary Doctorate Degree on Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma; Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Dr. Natalia Kanem; Oluwakemi Pinheiro, SAN; Dr. Thomas Illube, while the former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Osayuki Oshodin, would be unveiled as Professor emeritus.

