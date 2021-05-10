52 online business owners under EFCC detention over frauds

No fewer than 52 online business owners have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s BeninZonal Office on May 9, 2021.

The suspects apprehended include Wisdom Attah, Alasa Osho, Jonathan Udofia, Emmanuel Udofia, Oyinbo Tejiri, Edoghogho Onsemudiana, Aisosa Ajayi, Paul Obinna, Osazuwa Osayamen, Madago Victor, Godwin Emmanuel, William Omorebokhae, Ezemo Junior, Iyamu Iyaro, Umoru Monsura, Efomwonyi Daniel, Omoruyi Lucky, Odion Omonzokpia, Aderho Collins, Ereomah Emmanuel, Eric Ugo, Emmanuel Godwills, Solomon Lucky, Charles Endurance, Ehibor Ebuwa, Okosun Wesley and Oyase Destiny.

Other apprehended suspects were Elvis Ohikhuore, Ugo Nweke, Faithful Omagbemi, Shuaibu McClinton, Edward Chumosa, Onoriode Precious, Emmanuel Precious, Adenegbe Osaze, Kennedy Emma, Terry Edorodion, Edosa Rollins, Miller Ikuobase, Godwin Kelechi., Ogbolu Uche, Okpodu Samson, Awosadere Daniel, Samuel Asenguah, Ugo Nweke, Charles Irengunju, ThankGod Udofa, Erickson Ororisela, Asemota Terry, Enaboakpe Robert, Odili Wisdom, and Osawaru Martins.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said that the suspects were arrested in different locations in Benin City, Edo State.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged computer-related fraud perpetrated over the years by the suspects.

The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, documents, and identity cards. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

