51years old Ekiti man bags death sentence for armed robbery

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, has sentenced a 51-year-old man, Owoeye Ojo, to death for offences bordering on armed robbery and attempted murder.

The convict, who faced a two-count charge, was arraigned before Justice Olatawura after being accused of attacking a local resident with a deadly weapon in an attempt to rob and fatally harm the victim.

Before the ruling, the prosecution counsel presented eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence linking the convict to the crime scene.

Although Ojo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Delivering the verdict on Wednesday, Justice Olatawura described the convict’s actions as “gruesome and unjustifiable,” stressing that his crimes posed a grave threat to public safety and peace.

“The convict showed no remorse throughout the trial,” the judge noted, adding that “the law must take its full course to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Reacting to the judgment, residents of the area hailed the verdict as a welcome development and a sign that justice still thrives within Ekiti State’s judicial system.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the defence counsel were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

The case has further underscored growing concerns about rising violent crime in parts of Ekiti State, prompting renewed calls for tighter community policing and legal reforms to fast-track similar cases.