51,114 terrorists lay down arms across troubled northern states in 2-months

As part of its commitment to ensure an end to terrorism across Nigeria, The Defence Headquarters Nigeria has recorded no fewer than 51,114 terrorists and families comprising of 11,398 men, 15,381 women and 24,335 children, who have laid down arms across troubled northern states in two months.

The military body disclosed that a notable commander of Boko Haram terrorists, Saleh Mustapha, also surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in the North East, adding that the surrender of Mustapha popularly called Inn Kathir was the Qaid of Garin Ba-Abba, was significant to troops in Bama.

Aside the surrendered terrorists, the army was said to have recovered in the last two weeks one battle tank, five artillery guns, two GTS, three AA guns, one Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, three gun trucks, One MOWAG Armored Personnel Carrier and two RPG tubes.

Other items recovered include: three RPG rockets, three RPG bombs, one NSVT gun, two GPMG, one light MG, one PKM, three GPMG belts, four belts of PKT rounds, 600 7.62mm NATO rounds, 16 AK 47 rifles, one dane gun, 270 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Toyota Buffalo vehicle, one Golf saloon car, four motorcycles, six magazines, two pairs of camouflage, two terrorists flags, one tricycle and one active drone.

Addressing newsmen on the operations of the military between March 25 and April 7 on Thursday in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, said that all surrendered terrorists have been documented, adding that while arrested, rescued civilians and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Onyeuko disclosed that the troops also neutralised scores of terrorists while 22 terrorist spies, 11 terrorists and three logistics suppliers were arrested with 30 civilians rescued during the period, adding that the air component conducted air interdictions which took out heavy stockpile of ISWAP weapons in their depots between March 28 and March 31 at Bukar Meiram and 2km South of Kollaram.

“The land component with the support of the air component conducted offensive operations at different locations of the theatre such as Ukuba/Camp Zairo, Sabil Huda, Ba Masaa, Wulgo, Marta,fulatari village, Uraha Crossing Point, Mbalala, Gamboru town all in Borno.” he said.

He further said that among the exploits of our troops was the capture of the terrorists’ stronghold by Ukba/Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest where some artillery guns, armored personnel carriers, trailers and large cache of arms and ammunition were captured, adding that troops also destroyed terrorists improvised explosive making factory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

