51 Turks, Greeks die, others injure during earthquake

At least 21 additional bodies have been recovered by emergency responders working on a rescue mission in Western Turkish city of Izmir after a powerful earthquake that struck the country’s Aegean coast and Greek islands, a development said to have increased fatalities to 51.

As gathered, 49 people were said to have died in coastal areas of Izmir, while two teenagers, a boy, and a girl, died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on them as a result of the quake.

Aside from the deceased statistics that were confirmed on Sunday morning, at least 885 people were injured and 15 of them critically ill in Turkey and that the area was hit by some 470 aftershocks by the earthquake that rocked both countries.

Also, a 70-year-old man and Sixteen-year-old Inci Okan along with her dog, Fistik (Pistachio), both trapped were pulled from the rubble of a flattened building on Sunday after being buried under the debris for 33 hours after the incident.

The man, identified as Ahmet Citim, was rescued from the rubble of the residential “Riza Bey” building, one of the 20 residencies that collapsed during the earthquake.

Confirming the development, the Turkish Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD), said that 20 buildings were destroyed in Izmir’s Bayrakli district which was in the process of urban transformation due to lack of earthquake resistance.

On its part, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said that the Friday earthquake which had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean Sea, northeast of Samos.