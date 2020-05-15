51 percent of COVID-19 cases discovered in nine councils- FG

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As Nigerians raised concerns over the continued increase in Coronavirus cases, the Federal Government has disclosed that 51 percent of the over 5,000 cases recorded in the country were discovered in nine Local Government in Nigeria.

The Federal Government added that the nine councils scattered across the country were densely populated areas that must be checked to curtail further spread of the deadly virus.

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed the development on Friday while briefing newsmen on the strategies adopted by the apex government in the containment and achievements recorded in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Mustapha also hinted that the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 would in few days brief President Muhammadu Buhari on their findings in the fight against the virus and further steps on the gradual ease of lockdown in the country.

“Let me say that our preliminary analysis has narrowed down the over 51% of the total number of infected persons to 9 Local Government Areas across the country and all of them are densely populated.

“This indicates that a critical element of our taming this pandemic is to reduce opportunities for large gathering, sustaining the ban on inter-state movement, the nationwide curfew and complying with the measures prescribed (wash your hands as frequently as necessary; use hand sanitizers; maintain social distancing, use a face mask or covering in public places)”.

Details later