50yrs-old man defiles two minors in Katsina

The Nigerian Police, Katsina Command, has arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Abdulkadir Abdulkarim for allegedly having canal knowledge of two minors in Dauki village, Batsari Area of the state.

As gathered, the suspect, who lives in Modoji Quarters, Katsina, was said to have raped two minors which age is 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed this in a statement disclosed yesterday said the suspect has confessed to the crime. He added that investigation on the matter was still ongoing.

“On 28/05/2021 the Command succeeded in arresting one Abdulkadir Abdulkarim, m, aged 50yrs of Dauki village, Batsari but now residing at Modoji Quarters, Katsina, who raped two minor girls of the ages of 3 and 5yrs. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to have used his fingers in raping them. Investigation is ongoing.” Gambo stated.

