Report on Interest
under logo

Police steps down over 100 officers’ promotion,…

Wada Maminetu Ibe

Just In: Osun Govt. removes restrictions on crossover…

The Guild

Over 8000 women get N20,000 FG’s special grants in…

The Guild
MetroNews

50yrs-old man defiles two minors in Katsina

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

The Nigerian Police, Katsina Command, has arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Abdulkadir Abdulkarim for allegedly having canal knowledge of two minors in  Dauki village, Batsari Area of the state.

As gathered, the suspect, who lives in Modoji Quarters, Katsina, was said to have raped two minors which age is 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed this in a statement disclosed yesterday said the suspect has confessed to the crime. He added that investigation on the matter was still ongoing.

“On 28/05/2021 the Command succeeded in arresting one Abdulkadir Abdulkarim, m, aged 50yrs of Dauki village, Batsari but now residing at Modoji Quarters, Katsina, who raped two minor girls of the ages of 3 and 5yrs. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to have used his fingers in raping them. Investigation is ongoing.” Gambo stated.

Baraqah 329 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: