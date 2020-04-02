500,000 Ogun residents to get food items during lockdown

By NewsDesk

As it approached the commencement of the restriction placed on movements by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, the Ogun State Government has announced that it would begin distribution of stimulus package to five thousand homes in the state.

It explain that the need to cushion the economic effects and its accompanied life changes on the citizenry, had necessitated the distribution of the stimulus package for the lock-down set to commence on April 3, 2020.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the stimulus package distribution will reach five thousand homes with an average of four persons per household, adding that the bags to be distributed contain food items and hand sanitizers which, will sustain each household for the two weeks pilot stage of the lockdown.

Speaking on Wednesday night during a meeting with all twenty Local Government Transition Chairmen to finalise details of the distribution, Abiodun urged all citizens to support the government initiatives by complying with directives and maintain social distancing, which, he said, will aid in mitigating spread of coronavirus.

He noted that all Transition Chairmen will on Thursday (today) organise sensitisation programmes for people within their Local Government Areas, where they will enlighten the people on measures put in place by the government, on the symptoms and preventive measures for the pestilence.

Abiodun added that the Chairmen will ensure that citizens is aware about the pattern of distribution, thus ensuring all households will be reached effectively, while enjoining citizens to ensure compliance with the social distancing advisory, as the bags will not be distributed at any gathering but at individual homes.

Furthermore, the Governor stressed that the distribution will not be influenced by regional or political affiliations, as all distributing officers had been duly trained and instructed.