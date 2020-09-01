50,000 workers lay off in Japan amid COVID-19 spike

The Japanese Government has confirmed that over 50,000 workers have been dismissed from their jobs due to the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Also, the government disclosed that the number of non-regular workers increased by over 10,000 monthly between May and July and that a slight reduction was recorded in August.

Through a statement released on Tuesday, the country’s labour ministry stated that the number released represented downsizing done by companies after coronavirus outbreak and that of those dismissed, over 60 percent were nonregular workers,

Meanwhile, reports emanated that there were more people discharged from their jobs due to the epidemic and that the survey did not cover the whole of the employment situation in the country.