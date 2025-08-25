50,000 Sokoto APC members defect to ADC ahead 2027

At least 500,000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have left the ruling party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition platform adopted by oppositions to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The mass defection, described by political analysts as one of the largest in recent years, underscores the growing momentum of opposition movements gaining traction across the country.

Leading the wave of defections, a former lawmaker who represented Sokoto East Senatorial District, Abubakar Gada, declared the move a decisive step in what he called the struggle to liberate Nigeria from years of economic and security failures.

He told cheering supporters that the people’s patience with unfulfilled promises had run out, stressing that the APC-led government had failed to provide relief for ordinary citizens.

The development took place in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State yesterday, where thousands of supporters gathered to formalise their shift of allegiance.

Gada insisted that the decision was not only about party politics but about a broader demand for change across communities battling insecurity, poverty, and unemployment.

“Every citizen should feel safe in their own home, but for us in Sokoto and other parts of the North, security remains a daily struggle,” he said. “This coalition is committed to bringing peace and economic revival back to our people.”

He further highlighted how banditry and rural violence had crippled farming activities in Sokoto, pushing many families into extreme hardship. According to him, tackling insecurity and reviving agriculture would be central to the coalition’s agenda.

On speculations that state power and influence might be used to suppress the opposition in 2027, Gada dismissed such fears, declaring: “Power belongs to God, not man.

“History shows that even governments with all the machinery of state have been defeated when the people decide to act.”

He also dismissed rumours of late President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged backing for the coalition, describing them as “a complete fabrication.”

In his words: “Even when he was alive, he could not save the country from tragedy. Nobody today would rely on him to rescue Nigeria.”

Gada called on Nigerians to embrace the movement’s vision of a people-driven change, stressing that the ADC is fast becoming a rallying point for citizens disillusioned with traditional political structures.

“The defections we are seeing are a clear signal that Nigerians want a fresh start anchored on peace, security, and prosperity for all,” he said. “We cannot and will not abandon this struggle for collective salvation. Together, we will restore the nation’s pride and dignity.”