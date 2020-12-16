5,000 Borno refugees get Zulum N50m intervention

No fewer than 5000 Borno State citizens taking refuge in the Republic of Chad have benefited from the Governor, Babagana Zulum-led administration’s N50 million intervention support for refugees in the region.

As gathered, the intervention was to support the refugee families as the world approaches the yuletide season as well as give them a sense of belongings that they were forgotten by the state government.

The State Governor, Babagana Zulum, noted that the move was also to meet the refugees and intimate them on steps being taken by his government to facilitate their safe return and resettlement back to their ancestral homes.

Zulum, who was yesterday ferried through the Nigerian side of the lake chad to meet Borno citizens taking refuge at Darsalam refugee camp in Baga sola, a border community in the republic of Chad, reassured the refugees of his administration’s commitment to citizens welfare, irrespective of their location.

The governor, who was received by the Chadian Governor of Lake Province, Fadul Tijjani, upon arriving Baga Sola, interacted with the leadership of the refugees and took notes of the challenges being faced by people in the camp to ensure he approves other needed interventions.

Accompanied by the Nigerian Ambassador to Chad and the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Zulum announced joint efforts between his administration, federal establishments and the UNHCR were being made to repatriate the refugees to safe resettlements in Borno.

Also, the governor personally supervised the distribution of N50m naira cash to 5,000 families, with each family receiving N10,000 each.

The governor undertook the trip alongside the member representing Kukawa at the state assembly, Haruna Kukawa, commissioner for local government and emirate affairs, Sugun Mele, Special Adviser on Housing and Energy, Zanna Jabu, and General Manager of Borno plastic industries, Abatcha Jarawa.