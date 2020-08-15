500 worshippers converge at Lekki Mosque, observe Friday service

No fewer than 500 Muslim worshippers converged at Lekki Central Mosque, Lekki axis of Lagos State to observe first Jummah service after five months of lockdown imposed by Federal Government to curb community transmission of coronavirus in the country.

The worshippers, which represented 10 percent of the 5000 mosque capacity, were admitted by the management for the first Friday service in sharp compliance with the state government Covid-19 directives on religious centers in Lagos.

Lekki mosque management, unlike other worship centers in Lagos, delayed its reopening exercise for another week even after the government had approved August 7 for the return of religious services.

At the first service, worshippers were seen maintaining a physical distance of at least three feet to one another during the Jummah prayer after complying with other Covid-19 protocols including wearing of face masks and washing of hands with soap under running water.

On the first service, Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) publicity secretary, AbdulFattah Olajide, through a statement made available to newsmen, said that the delay in reopening after a sudden closure on March 19 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was to ensure a 100 percent compliance with the government regulations.

Olajide added that the management believed that delaying reopening of the mosque for total compliance with Lagos state government coronavirus protocols would assist in preventing a possible spread of the disease.

The publicity secretary noted that the President of LEMU Dr. Kamoru Omotosho and his Deputy, Dr.

AbdulGaniy Labinjo, after the service, expressed satisfaction and commended worshippers’ for complying with the protocols.