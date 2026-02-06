500 Lagos ADC, LP, PDP members join APC ahead 2027

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has recorded a major political boost after about 500 members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) formally defected to the ruling party in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area.

The defectors, comprising youth leaders, women groups, ward executives, and grassroots mobilisers, were warmly received by the APC Ibeju-Lekki LGA party chairman, Aliasau Eletu, alongside the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and Chairman of Conference 57, Sesan Olowa.

The defectors were received on Friday at the APC Secretariat in Iberekodo, Ibeju-Lekki, drawing party leaders, government officials, and supporters from across the local government area to the reception.

Addressing the gathering, the new APC members attributed their decision to decamp to what they described as the visible and unprecedented developmental strides of the APC-led administration at both the state and local levels.

They cited inclusive governance, people-oriented policies, improved infrastructure, enhanced security, and growing economic opportunities under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hon. Olowa as key motivations for their move.

The Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, in a statement made available to the Guild by the Media Officer for the Ibeju-Lekki LG chairman, Ayorinde Akadiri, described the defection as a defining moment for the party in the council.

Ojelabi, who was represented by Eletu, said: “Today marks a new chapter of unity and strength for our great party in Ibeju-Lekki. We are delighted to receive these committed patriots from ADC, LP, and PDP who have chosen to align with the progressive ideals of the APC.

“Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and our Executive Chairman, Olowa, we are building a greater Ibeju-Lekki. This defection is a clear testament to the good work being done and a strong signal that APC remains the true home for development-minded Nigerians.”

Addressing the gathering, Olowa assured the decampees of full integration and equal opportunities within the party, stressing that their decision further strengthens the APC’s grassroots base.

“Ibeju-Lekki is moving forward, and we are stronger together,” Olowa said. “Your decision to join the APC reaffirms the trust our people have in our administration’s commitment to infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and empowerment. We will continue to work tirelessly to justify this confidence and ensure that no one is left behind. Welcome to the winning team.”

The event was attended by several party chieftains and government functionaries, including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy and Mineral Resources, Abiola Olowu; Razaq Ojikutu; the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman, Lekki LCDA; APC Youth Senatorial Leader, Gbenga Balogun; and other prominent stakeholders.