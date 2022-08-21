50 villagers die, dozens injure during flood diaster in India

No fewer than 50 villagers have been confirmed dead while dozens others were left with varying degrees of injuries during a flood diaster triggered by intense monsoon rains in India.

The rains were said to have overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing to evacuate survivors.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, an official in Uttarakhand’s disaster management department, Ranjit Sinha, said that the rescue operation is happening on full swing.

“We have deployed choppers to rescue people who are stuck in remote areas due to rain related incidents.” he said.

On their part, Authorities in the Ramgarh district of the eastern state of Jharkhand said that five people had been swept away by the waters of the swollen Nalkari river on Saturday.

A district official in Ramgarh, Madhvi Mishra, said that four bodies have been recovered so far.

As gathered, earlier this month the federal weather office had predicted that India was likely to receive an average amount of rain in August and September, pointing to overall good crop yields in Asia’s third-biggest economy that relies on farming to boost growth and generate jobs.

Floods have affected nearly 800,000 people and displaced thousands from their homes in Odisha, with rains disrupting electricity and water supply, and damaging road infrastructure.

The state has evacuated 120,000 people so far from the affected areas.

